German didn't factor into the decision during a 5-4 extra-innings win over the Twins in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander tossed 63 of 90 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth straight quality start and fifth in his last six outings. German sports a 2.41 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB through 37.1 innings over the latter stretch, and while he hasn't been dominant, the 30-year-old is providing the Yankees' rotation with some much-needed stability.