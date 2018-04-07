German was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

With CC Sabathia (hip) landing on the 10-day DL, either German or Luis Cessa, who was also called up from Triple-A, figure to slot into the Yankees' rotation on Thursday in Boston. German was scheduled to start Saturday at Triple-A, so he would be available if the Yankees need length out of the bullpen, as he could pitch Saturday and still start Thursday on normal rest. German has not made a start in the big leagues, but has a 3.14 ERA in 14.1 inning of long relief and notched a 2.83 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 76.1 innings as a Triple-A starter last season. He could be a sneaky add in deeper leagues if he does indeed take Sabathia's spot in the rotation.