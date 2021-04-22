The Yankees recalled German from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Thursday in Cleveland.
New York's fifth starter will return to the big club for his first start since April 10 after the Yankees parked him at the alternate site for two weeks in order to maintain more roster flexibility. Reliever Brooks Kriske was optioned to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for German.
