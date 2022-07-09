German (shoulder) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
German has made three rehab starts over the last few weeks and has posted a 0.87 ERA and 0.48 WHIP in 10.1 innings during that time. He'll start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, and it's possible that he'll be activated after one or two more appearances in the minors.
