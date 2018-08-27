German (elbow) struck out five while issuing just one walk through three hitless innings in a rehab start for High-A Tampa over the weekend.

German has been out since July 27 with a nerve issue in his elbow. He made a rehab appearance in the Gulf Coast League earlier in the month, but poor results (five runs through 1.1 innings) prompted the Yankees to give him a couple of weeks before in between rehab outings. He was much sharper in his outing for the Tarpons on Saturday, exiting after three scoreless frames. The young right-hander will likely join the Yankees sometime in September after rosters expand, though he'll need to prove his health in the minors first.