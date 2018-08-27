Yankees' Domingo German: Rehabbing at High-A
German (elbow) struck out five while issuing just one walk through three hitless innings in a rehab start for High-A Tampa over the weekend.
German has been out since July 27 with a nerve issue in his elbow. He made a rehab appearance in the Gulf Coast League earlier in the month, but poor results (five runs through 1.1 innings) prompted the Yankees to give him a couple of weeks before in between rehab outings. He was much sharper in his outing for the Tarpons on Saturday, exiting after three scoreless frames. The young right-hander will likely join the Yankees sometime in September after rosters expand, though he'll need to prove his health in the minors first.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Diagnosed with nerve issue in elbow•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Exits with biceps tendinitis•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Early exit in loss to Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Turns in quality outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...