The Yankees reinstated German (hip) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mets.

Relieved Stephen Tarpley was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, clearing the way for German to make his first appearance with the big club since June 7. German tossed 65 pitches while covering four innings in his lone rehab start at Triple-A last week, so he'll likely be subject to a more restricted workload than normal in his first outing back from the IL.