German (suspension) is slated to rejoin the Yankees' rotation on Monday in Seattle, manager Aaron Boone told the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday.
German is eligible to return from his foreign substance suspension Sunday but will instead be back a day after that as the Yankees begin a road trip. The right-hander will be pitching on 12 days' rest against the Mariners.
