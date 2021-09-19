German (shoulder) could rejoin the Yankees in the coming days, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.
German made his second minor-league rehab appearance Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over two innings. His next outing is expected to be out of the Yankees bullpen, where he is likely to remain for the rest of the campaign. German has made 21 appearances for the big club this season, with 18 of those coming as a starter.
