German will return from the Yankees' alternate training site to start against Cleveland on Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

German made two starts early in the campaign and allowed seven runs across seven innings before being sent to the team's alternate site. Manager Aaron Boone suggested at the time that the move was made in response to a light schedule that saw New York play only six games in eight days, so German could be returning to the rotation for more than just a spot start. The Yankees will certainly need a fifth starter as their next off day won't take place until May 3.