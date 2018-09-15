German (elbow) was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

German has been out since July 27 with a nerve issue in his elbow and was rehabbing with High-A Tampa at the end of August. The 26-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in the majors this season -- mostly as a starter -- and should serve as a long reliever out of the Yankees bullpen for the stretch run.

