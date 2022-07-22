German (0-1) allowed five earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two across three innings to take the loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros.

German was activated from the injured list prior to the start to make his season debut. He faced a tough test and served up back-to-back homers in the opening frame. German also allowed consecutive doubles in the second frame to account for his rough outing. Despite a poor season debut, German should have the chance to stick in the rotation so long as Luis Severino (shoulder) remains sidelined.