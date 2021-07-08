German was scratched from Wednesday's start in Seattle after he underwent an emergency root canal, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Nick Nelson will start Wednesday's contest, though manager Aaron Boone said German will be available to enter the game if necessary. The skipper added that German may be ready to start Friday in Houston.
