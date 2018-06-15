Yankees' Domingo German: Secures first win of 2018
German (1-4) struck out 10 batters in six innings of works, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
German allowed a leadoff home run to Matt Duffy but was pretty solid the rest of the way. The 10 strikeouts were a career high for the Dominican-born righty, and he lowered his season ERA from 5.32 to 5.23. German will get the ball again early next week at home against Seattle.
