German (7-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings Friday in a win over the Rays.

German gave up three runs in the fifth inning on a pair of home runs, but the Yankees were able to respond with two runs of their own in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. The 26-year-old right-hander continues to put together a solid 2019 campaign, and he now owns a 2.70 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 44 punchouts across 43.1 innings.