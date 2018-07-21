German (2-6) was roughed up for four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings as he took the loss against the Mets. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Friday's tilt, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

The Mets put up three runs against German in the first inning, following by one more in the third. He exited the game with a 4-1 deficit. German has struggled to a 5.68 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 95:32 K:BB over 82.1 innings this season. He'll need to turn things around in the minors before he's offered another chance with the big club.