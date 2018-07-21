Yankees' Domingo German: Sent to Triple-A
German (2-6) was roughed up for four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings as he took the loss against the Mets. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Friday's tilt, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
The Mets put up three runs against German in the first inning, following by one more in the third. He exited the game with a 4-1 deficit. German has struggled to a 5.68 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 95:32 K:BB over 82.1 innings this season. He'll need to turn things around in the minors before he's offered another chance with the big club.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Early exit in loss to Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Turns in quality outing•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Next start coming Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Could have turn skipped this week•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Hit hard by Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...