German (hip) is expected to rejoin the Yankees' starting rotation Wednesday against the Mets, Mark Fischer of the New York Post reports.

German pitched in a rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits over four innings, including two homers. Still, the 26-year-old was fairly sharp overall and delivered 41 of his 65 pitches for strikes. German had a 2.60 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through his first 10 starts of the year, but he gave up 14 runs over his last three starts while laboring through the hip strain before landing on the injured list June 9.