The Yankees plan to activate German (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Astros, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the opening game of the twin bill before the Yankees turn to German in Game 2 for what will be the latter pitcher's season debut with the big club. German was placed on the 60-day injured list in mid-March after he had shoulder troubles crop up during his offseason throwing program, but the right-hander was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late June and looks to be back to full health. He ended his rehab assignment on a high note last weekend, tossing six scoreless innings in a 65-pitch outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Though the Yankees likely won't want to push German past 80 or 90 pitches Thursday, the 29-year-old looks like he'll have some temporary security as the team's No. 5 starter while Luis Severino (lat) is likely sidelined until at least early-to-mid-August.