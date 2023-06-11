German (4-3) allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Red Sox.

German limited the damage to a Rafael Devers solo home run in the sixth inning. While German has given up a homer in each of his last three starts, he's been able to cover 19 innings while allowing just six runs in that span. The right-hander has a solid 3.49 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 64:21 K:BB through 67 innings over 12 starts this season, emerging as a reliable innings-eater. He's lined up for a rematch with the Red Sox in Boston next week.