German allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings Tuesday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

German managed a clean first inning but struggled from there forward. While he escaped the second frame by surrendering just one earned run, he allowed two hits and two walks -- a sign of further trouble to come. Prior to being pulled, German went on to allow three home runs, capped by a three-run shot by Miguel Sano. German had entered the contest by posting three consecutive quality starts, and still has a solid 3.38 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 88 innings for the season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday at Boston.