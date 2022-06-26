German (shoulder) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

German will make a two-level jump in competition after he tossed three scoreless innings while giving up one hit and no walks in his first rehab outing Wednesday with Single-A Tampa. He threw 39 pitches in that start and will presumably look to eclipse the 50-pitch plateau in Tuesday's contest. Though the Yankees are having German build up for a starting role, he likely won't have a spot waiting for him in the big-league rotation if the team's current five starters all remain healthy by the time he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list.