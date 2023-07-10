German did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks over six innings in a 7-4 loss to the Cubs. He struck out nine.

German turned in a quality start Sunday, allowing just one hit while pitching into the sixth inning for the second time in his last five appearances. German enters the All-Star break on a high note, owning a 1.40 ERA and a 23:3 K:BB across his last three outings (19.1 innings). However, fantasy managers should proceed with caution with the 30-year-old, as he carried a 5.10 ERA and a 69:25 K:BB on the year prior to his three recent starts.