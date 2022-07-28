German allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Wednesday.

German gave up five runs in three innings versus the Astros in his season debut last week, but he fared better against the Mets in his second start. He gave up a solo home run to Pete Alonso and an RBI single to Francisco Lindor. German threw 52 of 82 pitches for strikes, so he's just about stretched out fully already and will likely face only minimal restrictions going forward. He's on track for a home start versus the Mariners next week.