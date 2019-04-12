Yankees' Domingo German: Skipping turn in rotation
German will have his turn skipped in the Yankees' rotation but will be available out of the bullpen over the weekend, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
With an off day Thursday and another one coming up Monday, the Yankees don't need all their starters at the moment. German has a 1.64 ERA through two starts so far this season, but he's also walked seven batters in 11 innings.
