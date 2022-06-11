German (shoulder) will next throw as part of a minor-league rehab assignment, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
German tossed a three-inning simulated game Thursday and has come far enough in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement to embark on a rehab assignment in the minors. Since he hasn't yet logged any game action this season, it is likely that German will need multiple rehab outings before the Yankees consider bring him up to the majors.
