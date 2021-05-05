German didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Astros, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander tossed 51 of 83 pitches for strikes but didn't stick around long enough to take advantage of the Yankees' offensive eruption in the sixth inning and get credit for the win. German did serve up two more homers, the third time in five starts he's been tagged for multiple long balls, and as a result he'll take a 4.32 ERA and 25:5 K:BB through 25 innings into his next outing.