German will start Saturday against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

German was originally scheduled to start against the Yankees on Friday, but Thursday's rain out will afford the right-hander an extra day of rest. Through 11 appearances this season (10 starts) German owns a 3.43 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 63:16 K:BB in 60.1 innings.

