Yankees' Domingo German: Start vs. Rays postponed
German's scheduled start against the Rays on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with German starting Game 1, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Since returning from the injured list at the beginning of July, German is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB in 12 innings (two starts).
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Dominates with curveball•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Notches 10th victory•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Reinstated ahead of start•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Set for return Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Will make rehab start Thursday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: May return before All-Star break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...