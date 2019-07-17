German's scheduled start against the Rays on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with German starting Game 1, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Since returning from the injured list at the beginning of July, German is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB in 12 innings (two starts).

