German threw a bullpen session Sunday and said he is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

German initially looked on track to make his first start of the season in Sunday's series finale with the Giants, but the Yankees are instead turning to rookie Jhony Brito to take the hill in what will be his major-league debut. The Yankees haven't indicated that the decision to push German's first start back a couple of days was the result of a health-related setback; instead, it's plausible that he was pushed to the end of the pitching schedule due to his rough showing in spring training. Over his four Grapefruit League starts, German was tagged for 10 earned runs on 14 hits and a walk while striking out 11 over 10.1 innings.