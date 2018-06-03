German will start the second game of the Yankees' doubleheader Monday against the Tigers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After his scheduled start Sunday against the Orioles was postponed due to inclement weather, German will just be pushed back one day in the pitching schedule to fill the opening the Yankees had for one of the doubleheader games. Had German started as anticipated Sunday, the Yankees likely would have had to turn to long reliever A.J. Cole or one of their minor-league pitchers to make a spot start for Game 2 of the twin bill.