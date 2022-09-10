German will start Sunday's home game against the Rays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
German allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings Wednesday against the Twins, and he'll make a start on short rest during Sunday's series finale against the Rays. It's possible that the right-hander will be on a pitch count since he'll be starting sooner than expected.
