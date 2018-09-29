Yankees' Domingo German: Starts vs. Boston on Saturday
German will take the mound for Saturday's start against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Lance Lynn was initially scheduled to start but manager Aaron Boone elected to switch things around after the club clinched home field for next week's Wild Card game due to Friday's victory. This will mark German's first start for the big-league team since July 20. Across 20 appearances (13 starts) with the Yankees this year, he's posted a 5.55 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. Since he hasn't pitched more than three innings since that start in July, don't expect German to last anything more than a few frames.
