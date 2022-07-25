German is scheduled to start Wednesday's road game against the Mets.

German will receive a second turn through the rotation despite struggling mightily in his season debut last Thursday as he made his return from the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder issue that had sidelined him since the spring. In a tough road matchup with a potent Houston lineup, German lasted just three innings and gave up five earned runs on six hits and a walk. While Luis Severino (lat) is facing an uncertain timeline for a return, German looks like he'll get at least a few turns as the Yankees' No. 5 starter, but manager Aaron Boone may not hesitate to go in a different direction if German isn't able to right the ship soon. Prospect JP Sears looms as a viable alternative to German in the rotation, and the Yankees could also look to acquire a starting pitcher prior to the Aug. 2 trade deadline if a long-term absence is in the forecast for Severino.