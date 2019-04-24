German (4-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out five in a 7-5 victory over the Angels.

The unearned run came on his own error, but it was otherwise another sharp performance from the 26-year-old. German's delivered three quality starts in four attempts, and he'll carry a sparkling 1,75 ERA and 28:8 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next outing, currently set for Sunday in San Francisco.