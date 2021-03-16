German tossed four scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Phillies, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six.

German enjoyed an effective and efficient outing, needing only 46 pitches (35 strikes) to make it through four frames. He has been dominant so far this spring, throwing nine scoreless innings and yielding only five hits while posting a 13:1 K:BB. Though Deivi Garcia -- German's primary competition for the fifth-starter role -- has also thrown well this spring, German may be sliding ahead of him with his effectiveness in Grapefruit League action.