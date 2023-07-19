German (5-6) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Angels.

German has struck out nine in three of his last four starts, but he was unable to contain the Angels' offense. Two of the four hits he allowed went for extra bases, and he also allowed a run to score on a wild pitch in this outing. The right-hander is now at a 4.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 101:31 K:BB through 97.2 innings through 18 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Mets next week.