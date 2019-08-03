Yankees' Domingo German: Strikes out seven in 14th victory
German (14-2) earned the win versus Boston on Saturday, tossing seven innings and giving up two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.
German was backed by heavy offensive support but gave the Yankees a strong outing nonetheless. The right-hander was nicked for solo homers by Andrew Benintendi in the second inning and Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fifth but is now one of four pitchers tied for the major-league lead with 14 victories. He'll carry a 3.98 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 114:24 K:BB over 104 innings into his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.
