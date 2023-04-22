German (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against Toronto. He struck out six.

German served up a two-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero in the first and a two-run shot to Brandon Belt in the sixth. The right-hander has now given up four homers in four starts and sports a 4.50 ERA, but he has a stellar 25:7 K:BB through 20 innings and his 1.05 WHIP is encouraging. His next start is tentatively scheduled against the Twins, who struck out 11 times last time they faced German.