German tossed two scoreless innings against Detroit in a Grapefruit League game Friday, allowing one hit and striking out four.

German entered the contest having not faced big-league hitters in over 17 months, but he showed little rust in racking up four strikeouts and limiting Detroit to a Wilson Ramos double. The right-hander is battling this spring for the final spot in the Yankees' starting rotation, and he could maneuver his way into the position with more performances like the one he posted Friday.