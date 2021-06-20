German did not factor in the decision against Oakland on Saturday despite allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander was hurt by a pair of solo homers and a fifth-inning two-run single. He failed to set down the side in order in any frame and was ousted during the fifth inning for the second straight contest. After registering a 2.35 ERA across nine starts from April 22 to June 6, German has surrendered 11 combined earned runs over 8.1 innings across his past two starts. He'll try to get back on track when he faces Boston on the road next weekend.