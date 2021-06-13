German (4-4) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two in 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday.

German allowed baserunners in four of the first five innings Sunday and posted his worst results of the season in the loss. The righty has now recorded a 3.88 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 65 innings across his first 12 starts of the year. He tentatively lines up to make his next appearance at home against the Athletics on Saturday.