German (2-5) got the loss after he tossed 4.1 innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six batters Wednesday versus the Rangers.

German was ineffective Wednesday against the Rangers, giving up four runs while allowing eight batters to reach base. The outing was only third time all year that he gave up multiple home runs, giving up two solo shots in the contest. German will finish the regular season with a 3.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP while punching out 58 batters over 72.1 innings in 15 appearances including 14 starts.