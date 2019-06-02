German gave up three runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in Saturday's win over the Red Sox. He struck out eight but did not qualify for the victory.

German labored for his second consecutive start as he threw 87 pitches Saturday and was unable to complete the fourth inning. The 26-year-old has a 3.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 71:18 K:BB through 11 starts and figures to pitch at Cleveland next weekend.