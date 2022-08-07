German (1-2) took the loss during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts in five innings.

German surrendered his lone run in the first inning on consecutive two-out hits but shut down St. Louis' the rest of the way, including retiring the final six batters he faced. Since allowing a combined seven runs in 7.2 innings in his first two starts, the 30-year-old has kept the damage to three runs across 10 innings in his last two turns. It amounts to a subpar 5.09 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 17.2 innings, though German is trending in the right direction. He's scheduled to take the mound again next weekend against Boston.