Yankees' Domingo German: Suffers rare loss
German (17-4) was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs in 4.1 innings of work Friday against the Red Sox. He struck out five while allowing four walks and three hits.
German faced just one more than the minimum through three innings before things started to unravel in the fourth. A two-out rally led to a run-scoring single by Brock Holt and a three-run homer by Mitch Moreland. German was pulled after a one-out walk to Mookie Betts in the fifth inning, who would come around to score. German's strong win-loss record hides a relatively mediocre 4.21 ERA. He'll look to bring that number down Wednesday in Detroit.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Collects 17th victory•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Takes third loss of season•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Not expected to have innings capped•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Won't get two-start week•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Approaching innings limit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...