German (17-4) was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs in 4.1 innings of work Friday against the Red Sox. He struck out five while allowing four walks and three hits.

German faced just one more than the minimum through three innings before things started to unravel in the fourth. A two-out rally led to a run-scoring single by Brock Holt and a three-run homer by Mitch Moreland. German was pulled after a one-out walk to Mookie Betts in the fifth inning, who would come around to score. German's strong win-loss record hides a relatively mediocre 4.21 ERA. He'll look to bring that number down Wednesday in Detroit.