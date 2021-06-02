German allowed three earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings Tuesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

German allowed only three baserunners in the start, but each of them came around to score thanks to two home runs. Long balls have been a consistent problem for German this season, as he's allowed multiple shots in five of his 10 starts and is surrendering 1.8 HR/9. Even so, he's maintained a solid 3.27 ERA with a very strong 52:10 K:BB across 55 innings on the campaign.