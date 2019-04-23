German will have his start switched back to Tuesday against the Angels, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

German was initially slated to have his Tuesday start bumped to Wednesday for rest purposes, with Jonathan Loaisiga called up from Triple-A Scranton to make a spot start. However, with the Yankees playing a 14-inning marathon against the Angels on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game that German will be switched back to Tuesday's starter, with Loaisiga expected to instead be available out of the bullpen.