German (3-1) picked up the loss against the Royals on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out nine and walking none in the Yankees' 6-1 defeat.

Two of the hits were long balls, but German still posted a quality start and racked up nine strikeouts in his first losing effort of the season. The 26-year-old is off to a good start, as he's sporting a 2.37 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP over three starts and one relief appearance. He also has 23 strikeouts in 19 innings. German currently lines up to take the mound next on the road against the Angels on Tuesday.