German (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while fanning two across three innings in Sunday's loss against the Blue Jays.

German tossed nine scoreless innings while striking out 13 and walking just one during spring training, but he wasn't able to replicate those results in the season opener and only lasted three innings before being lifted. He will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for April 10 on the road against the Rays.