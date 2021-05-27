German (4-3) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings, taking the loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

German made very few mistakes in the loss; however, the Blue Jays took full advantage of them with a pair of home runs by Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien. The 28-year-old is having a solid season with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP through 50 innings. He is averaging just one walk per five innings pitched. Currently, he is not scheduled to start in the Yankees next six games.