Yankees' Domingo German: Takes third loss of season
German (16-3) was hit with the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking two in a 6-2 defeat for the Yankees.
German didn't have it in this one, as Oakland jumped on him for three runs in the first inning courtesy of home runs from Matt Olson and Mark Canha and would add three more before chasing him from the contest after 99 pitches. German's 4.15 ERA isn't eye-popping, but he's enjoying a fine season, with a MLB-leading 16 wins. He's also sporting a solid 1.14 WHIP and 131:28 K:BB across 121.1 innings. The right-hander will look to bounce back from this outing in his next start, which will see him take on the Dodgers on the road on Sunday.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Not expected to have innings capped•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Won't get two-start week•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Approaching innings limit•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Wins 16th game•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Picks up 15th win•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Strikes out seven in 14th victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start