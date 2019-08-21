German (16-3) was hit with the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking two in a 6-2 defeat for the Yankees.

German didn't have it in this one, as Oakland jumped on him for three runs in the first inning courtesy of home runs from Matt Olson and Mark Canha and would add three more before chasing him from the contest after 99 pitches. German's 4.15 ERA isn't eye-popping, but he's enjoying a fine season, with a MLB-leading 16 wins. He's also sporting a solid 1.14 WHIP and 131:28 K:BB across 121.1 innings. The right-hander will look to bounce back from this outing in his next start, which will see him take on the Dodgers on the road on Sunday.